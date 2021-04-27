Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 18.4%

Shares of Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) traded down 18.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corporation, an investment vehicle, provides investors with the exposure to carbon credits. It intends to build a portfolio of carbon credits for the compliance and voluntary markets. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020.

