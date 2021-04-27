SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Financial Comparison

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 5.13 $32.40 million $1.53 12.35 Marin Software $49.04 million 0.36 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.81% 7.36% 5.50% Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SciPlay and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $19.39, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Marin Software.

Risk & Volatility

SciPlay has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SciPlay beats Marin Software on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

