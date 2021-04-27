KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Stock Price Up 1%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. The company offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-OFE and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; metallic rhenium, ammonium perrhenate, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

