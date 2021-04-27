Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Up 0.2%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 389,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,442,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

XBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.17.

The company has a market cap of C$683.99 million and a PE ratio of -13.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

