Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 6,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 22,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Powered Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:POW)

Powered Brands focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

