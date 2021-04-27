Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $341.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.50 million and the highest is $355.50 million. Seagen posted sales of $234.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Shares of SGEN opened at $147.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average of $169.79. Seagen has a 12 month low of $134.51 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

