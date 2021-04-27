Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

