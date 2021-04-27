Brokers Offer Predictions for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $73.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.39) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

