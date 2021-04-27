The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.52 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

