Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

