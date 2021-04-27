Tractor Supply Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.