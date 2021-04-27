Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.