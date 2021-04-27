Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Raised by Analyst

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

SNBR opened at $114.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

