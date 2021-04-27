Seaport Global Securities Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

SAVE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

SAVE opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

