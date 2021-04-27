E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.40 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.88 ($12.80).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.13. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

