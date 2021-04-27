E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.40 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.88 ($12.80).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.13. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

