IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $218.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Shares of IQV opened at $233.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $235.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.98.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

