HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $232.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day moving average is $166.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

