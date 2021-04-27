Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $70.67 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,245 shares of company stock worth $1,482,713. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

