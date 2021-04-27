Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Piper Sandler

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLS. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries stock opened at $155.20 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $166.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average is $123.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

