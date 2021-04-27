Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TAP opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

