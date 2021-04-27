Mercer International (MERC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Mercer International to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MERC opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

