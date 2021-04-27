Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Head to Head Comparison

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $18.76 billion 2.44 $2.82 billion $7.21 14.19 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.35 $6.47 billion $2.68 26.02

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 4 10 0 2.71 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $110.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 15.06% 12.03% 0.61% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 940 branches and 2,700 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

