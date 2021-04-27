Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce sales of $77.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.86 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $215.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $542.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $630.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $866.58 million, with estimates ranging from $774.66 million to $995.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after buying an additional 79,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 168,614 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.