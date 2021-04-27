Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

OCUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocuphire Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

OCUP stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

