ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRPH. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

PRPH opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth $439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

