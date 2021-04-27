Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $241.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $252.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,958,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,211,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

