LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 433,102 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

