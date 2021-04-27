Zacks Investment Research Lowers Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.13.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,726,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $12,216,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 183,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

