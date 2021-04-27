National Bank Financial Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.