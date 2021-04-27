Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.16 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

