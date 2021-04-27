Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Conifer Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conifer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Conifer’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.40 on Monday. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $32.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.