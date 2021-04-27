Maxar Technologies Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

