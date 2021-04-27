Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get TOD'S alerts:

OTCMKTS:TDPAY opened at $4.28 on Friday. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.