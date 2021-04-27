Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $14.03 on Friday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.