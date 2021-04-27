American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 518,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.