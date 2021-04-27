Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Lifted to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SOCLF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

