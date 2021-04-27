Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Lifted to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
SOCLF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
About Pharos Energy
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.