Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.38.

UE stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,013,000 after buying an additional 353,043 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $20,510,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.