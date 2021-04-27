Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $412.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.79.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

