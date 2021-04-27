Yum! Brands (YUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:YUM opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

