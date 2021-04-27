Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,711. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $856,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

