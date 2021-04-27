Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their sell rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.