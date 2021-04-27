Head to Head Review: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and Marchex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $2.30 billion 35.25 -$172.00 million ($1.68) -966.08 Marchex $106.13 million 1.22 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -314.00

Marchex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MercadoLibre. MercadoLibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marchex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 3 14 0 2.82 Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus price target of $1,716.47, suggesting a potential upside of 5.76%. Marchex has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 39.33%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre -0.12% -0.22% -0.08% Marchex -31.65% -11.97% -8.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; and Mercado Credito that extends loans to certain merchants and consumers. In addition, it provides Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services. Additionally, it offers Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet. The company also provides Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution, that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

