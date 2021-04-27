L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) & B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Head-To-Head Review

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. L’Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. B&M European Value Retail pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L’Air Liquide pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and L’Air Liquide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $4.85 billion 1.61 $114.46 million $1.03 30.34 L’Air Liquide $24.55 billion 3.30 $2.51 billion $1.07 31.98

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than B&M European Value Retail. B&M European Value Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Air Liquide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for B&M European Value Retail and L’Air Liquide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 0 7 3 0 2.30 L’Air Liquide 0 4 5 0 2.56

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and L’Air Liquide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of L’Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

L’Air Liquide beats B&M European Value Retail on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. It also supplies medical gases, hygiene products, equipment, and services to hospitals, as well as to patients in their homes; and produces and distributes healthcare specialty ingredients for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and vaccine markets. In addition, this segment supplies gases, materials, and services for use in the production of semi-conductors, as well as flat screens and photovoltaic panels. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants for third parties; and designs and manufactures plants in the traditional, renewable, and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to support the markets of energy transition, primarily in transport, energy, and waste revalorization, as well as related to deep tech in the space exploration, aerospace, and big science. This segment also invests in biomethane production units, as well as develops stations for distributing natural bio-gas for vehicles and hydrogen to support clean mobility; operates biogas digesters for use in the maritime industry; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. The company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

