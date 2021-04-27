Silicon Laboratories’ (SLAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $154.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 514.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

