$64.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post $64.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $55.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $267.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $272.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.44 million, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $297.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

