Zacks Investment Research Lowers Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Shares of STAF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 443.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

