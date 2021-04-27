Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Standard Chartered in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group cut Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

