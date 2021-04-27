Quebecor to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total value of C$1,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,872,875.

