Brokers Set Expectations for InterRent REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$41.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. This is a boost from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

