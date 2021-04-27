Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.52.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $190.95 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $99.04 and a 52 week high of $191.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

